Blood drive today at Alex Health
ALEXANDRIA — The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Alexandria Health and Rehabilitation, dining hall.
Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.organd enter: alexcarectr to schedule an appointment.
The blood drive will be at 1912 S. Park Ave.
Kandis & Friends at Dickmann Park
ANDERSON — Kandis & Friends will take the stage in the next to last concert in the City’s Summer Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Dickmann Park.
Kandis Chambers is the lead vocalist.
The last performance in Anderson’s extended Summer Concert Series will be Toy Factory on Oct. 8.
Pork Paradise food truck will be at the concert, and several downtown businesses will be open for refreshments.
All concerts in Anderson’s Summer Concert Series are free and open to the public. The park’s at 12th and Meridian streets.
American Legion to have food pantry
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127 will have a food pantry, starting at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, and continuing while supplies last. The post is at 4118 Columbus Ave.
Historical society sets 2 meetings
ANDERSON — Madison County Historical Society announces the upcoming meetings at the Museum of Madison County History.
• At 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, Cathy Draeger-Williams of the Department of Natural Resources’ History Preservation and Archeology Department will present a program about Cemetery Symbiology.
• Additionally, at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson will speak about “The History or Adams Township.” It’s part of his What’s in a Name series.
This is the second of a 15-part series that will run through November 2023 in conjunction with the Madison County Bicentennial.
All programs are open to the public. The museum is at 11 W. 11th St.
The Herald Bulletin