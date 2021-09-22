COVID vaccines, testing postponed
ANDERSON — Keystone Woods Assisted Living, Anderson, will postpone the COVID vaccine and testing clinic scheduled for Wednesday. For more information, call 765-642-8020.
Open house at Wigwam
Sweet Galilee at the Wigwam Open House is set for 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday at at 722 W 14th in Anderson. (Please do not go to the construction site.) Free coffee and donuts will be provided for those in attendance
For questions or RSVP, call Jeremy at 765-637-3112.
AHS class reunion
Anderson High School Class of ’56 will hold its 65th Reunion Saturday at The Edge Restaurant, Edgewood Golf Club, Anderson. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. For further information, contact Rieta Ehman Gray at 765-606-7232 or Judy Dick at 765-623-8647.
AHS Class of 1967 luncheon
The next luncheon for Anderson High School Class of 1967 will be at noon Wednesday at The 1925 PubHouse by the Grandview Golf Course, 1905 Northshore Blvd. All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to join.
Dinner at the Legion
The Frankton American Legion will serve beef and noodles with mashed potatoes and green beans for $7 dollars and cobbler for desert for $3 at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Frankton American Legion is open to the public and call in orders can be placed at 764 754 3311.
