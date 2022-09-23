Free concert set at Anderson church
ANDERSON — Fall-in’ for Jesus, a free concert featuring Matt Cookman and The Harshmans & Friends, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Cross Roads United Methodist Church.
The event will take place rain or shine. Refreshments will be available. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
After the concert, there will be Glow in the Dark Disc Golf and hot chocolate.
The church is at 2000 N. Scatterfield Road.
Information: Skip Ockomon at 765-425-1936.
The Herald Bulletin