Free concert set at Anderson church

ANDERSON — Fall-in’ for Jesus, a free concert featuring Matt Cookman and The Harshmans & Friends, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Cross Roads United Methodist Church.

The event will take place rain or shine. Refreshments will be available. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

After the concert, there will be Glow in the Dark Disc Golf and hot chocolate.

The church is at 2000 N. Scatterfield Road.

Information: Skip Ockomon at 765-425-1936.

