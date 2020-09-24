LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

Group to host ‘Candy Run’ ride

ANDERSON — Madison County Biker Died Here will host a “Candy Run” on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Registration will be held at Pat’s Hideaway, 2017 E. Eighth St. Kickstands up at noon. Cost is $10 plus a bag of candy.

The ride will end at Meadowbrook Pizza, 5 W. 37th St.

Legion to serve NY strip steaks

CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield American Legion Post 408 is bringing back its Friday New York strip steak dinners.

Cost is $13 and they will begin serving them at 5 p.m.

Information: 756-378-7827.

The Herald Bulletin

Tags

Recommended for you