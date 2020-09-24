Group to host ‘Candy Run’ ride
ANDERSON — Madison County Biker Died Here will host a “Candy Run” on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Registration will be held at Pat’s Hideaway, 2017 E. Eighth St. Kickstands up at noon. Cost is $10 plus a bag of candy.
The ride will end at Meadowbrook Pizza, 5 W. 37th St.
Legion to serve NY strip steaks
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield American Legion Post 408 is bringing back its Friday New York strip steak dinners.
Cost is $13 and they will begin serving them at 5 p.m.
Information: 756-378-7827.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.