AHS band’s encore set for Friday show
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Band will hold its encore performance of the Summer Marching program Van Highlanders on Friday at Anderson High School’s Collier Field sponsored by Redwood Automotive.
The performance will start at 8 p.m. Admission is $1 per person and donations will be accepted. The gates will open at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Symphony season to open Saturday
ANDERSON — The Anderson Symphony Orchestra will open its 54th season Saturday with a Western-themed program featuring guest violinist Holly Mulcahy. The concert, set for 7:30 p.m., is a homecoming of sort, with the ASO returning to the Paramount Theatre after a hiatus of more than a year due to the pandemic.
“Concertgoers are invited to get in the spirit by wearing their favorite Western-style clothes,” said Darla Sallee, the ASO’s recently appointed executive director. “Denim jeans, 10-gallon hats and cowboy boots will be welcomed and will help set the mood for a program that pays tribute to the American West.”
Musical selections will include Aaron Copland’s “Buckaroo Holiday” from “Rodeo” and excerpts from the “Grand Canyon Suite.” Mulcahy, currently the concertmaster for the Wichita Symphony Orchestra and the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera, will perform “The Rose of Sonora,” a concerto written expressly for her by Hollywood film composer George Clinton.
Out of Darkness walk is Sunday
ANDERSON — The Anderson Out of Darkness walk will be held Sunday at Anderson Speedway. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
