Minnetrista to open exhibits
MUNCIE — Minnetrista will reopen its buildings from Oct. 2-9 for a week of members-only access to see its new exhibits including “Mission Aerospace,” “Artwork of East Central Indiana: Minnetrista Award Winners” and “Karen’s Favorite Things,” all happening at Minnetrista’s Center Building.
The Orchard Shop will also open Oct. 2. The general public will gain access starting Oct. 10. Building hours will be adjusted from normal hours from Oct. 2 through the end of the year.
New hours will be: Monday and Tuesday, closed; Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. The address is 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
The Herald Bulletin
