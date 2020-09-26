Trees to be planted in Pendleton
PENDLETON — On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Town of Pendleton will plant more than 300 trees in Falls Park and throughout the community.
Officials are currently seeking individuals and organizations who would be willing to form teams of three people to plant trees at residences throughout Pendleton.
If you are interested in putting together a team to plant trees, go to https://www.southmadisonfoundation.org/tree-planting-team-registration and fill out the registration form. Each tree should take about 20 minutes to plant.
Due to the pandemic, organizers are asking that each team leader form a team of individuals that will be comfortable and safe working together.
Information: Sue Patton at 765-778-8444 or email at sue@southmadisonfoundation.org.
Photos featured at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 will be showcasing photos in its photography show from Oct. 2 through Nov. 4.
The public is invited to the First Friday reception on Oct. 2 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Eliot Reed will be judging the event with first place receiving $50; second place, $30; and third place, $20.
Members of the public are invited to vote for their favorite artwork for the People’s Choice Award.
Gallery 119 is at 119 W. State St., downtown Pendleton with regular hours of Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.