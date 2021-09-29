Soup, sandwiches at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — Potato soup with grilled cheese or peanut butter sandwich for $5 and dessert for $3 will be served at the Frankton American Legion at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
This event is open to the public; orders may be called in at (765) 754-3311.
Bingo from 6p to 8pm
Walk to aid those with Alzheimer’s
MUNCIE — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Oct. 9 at Canan Commons Park, 600 Walnut St., in Muncie.
Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. The opening ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. with the walk to follow. Alternatively, participants may watch an online ceremony and walk from home.
Registration is free at alz.org/Indiana/walk, and donations are accepted. All money from the walk will help advance the Alzheimer’s Association’s dementia research plus care and support programs.
AHS Class of ‘51 to meet Monday
ANDERSON — Anderson High School class of 1951 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway. All class members and guests are invited. Call John at (765) 642-2316 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.