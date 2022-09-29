Church will host a Bowl-A-Rama
ANDERSON — New Hope United Methodist Church will host Bowl-A-Rama from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
Each ticket is $15 and includes shoes and ball rental. There also will be door prizes.
Bowling will be at Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
For more information, contact Janet Pettiford at 765-622-0821.
AHS class of ’51 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1951 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
All class members and guests are invited.
The meal will be at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
For more information, call John, 765-642-2316.
Classes of ’59 to meet Tuesday
ANDERSON — Members of the Class of ‘59 from Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights high schools will meet for their monthly class lunch at noon Tuesday, Oct. 4.
All graduates of these three schools, as well as other local county schools, are invited.
The gathering will be at Anderson Grill, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
For more information, leave a message for Ann (Gellinger) Shaffer at 765-274-1619.
