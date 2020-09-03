LOGO COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Liberty schedules blood drive Oct. 7

ANDERSON — Liberty Christian School will partner with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana to host a blood drive on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 1 to 6 p.m.

The Bloodmobile will be located in the elementary school parking lot, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.

To schedule a time to donate, log on to https://donate.indiana.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/133184 or call Elaine Heath at 765-644-7774 or by email at elaine.heath@libertyonline.org.

