Delco crew seeks former co-workers
ANDERSON — The Delco Remy Retirees listed below want to have a get-together “men’s event” on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Union Hall on 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
If you worked with Ron Ackles, Chauncey Blackford, Dave Brammer, Gene Cox, Ed Combs, Richard Dennison, Buddy Eads, Bob Fesler, Harold Granger, Keith Hamilton, Gene Immel, Buddy Patterson, Frank Patterson or Phil Vanover, RSVP to Richard Dennison at 765-649-0873 if you would like to attend.
Lunch will be served.
Friends of Mounds schedule meeting
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Nature Center.
Guest speaker will be Jody Heaston, volunteer and IMN coordinator to Indiana State Parks.
Her topic will be “Seed Dispersal.”
The public is invited.
