‘Turkey shoot’ starts Saturday
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield American Legion will begin its “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, Oct. 1.
It will start at noon.
For more information, call the Legion at 765-378-7827 or Darrell Baylor at 765-644-7177.
MHHS ‘63 class gathers for lunch
ANDERSON — The Madison Heights High School Class of 1963 will have its bimonthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.
All classmates, friends, family, and Pirates are invited.
Lunch will be at the 1925 PubHouse (Grandview Golf Course), 1905 Northshore Extension.
Redbud Quilt Guild to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Redbud Quilt Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at First Baptist Church.
Debbie Rundquist will speak about art quilts. She will display some of her art quilts and share techniques.
Bring your art quilts for Show and Tell. Guests are welcome.
The church is at 907 N. Raible Ave.
Pop Up Market set for Pendleton
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Fall Pop Up Market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
Admission is free. There will be booths for indoor shopping.
For more information, including for vendors, call Dianna at 317-258-5438.
The market will be at Madison County Masonic Lodge #44, 642 W. State St.
