Alzheimer’s Support Group to meet Sept. 14
ANDERSON — Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Community Hospital Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave., Anderson.
From 2 to 2:45 p.m., speaker will be Todd Wagoner, MSW, LCSW, C- ASWCM, from Community Health Pavilion, Noblesville. He will explore comprehensive geriatric care. He will discuss what services are offered at Touchpoint Healthy Aging Transition Services (HATS).
From 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. where will be group sharing.
Respite Care will be available for loved ones with dementia. Schedule 24 hours in advance by calling 765-298-1660.
Any caregiver caring for a loved one with dementia is welcome to attend.
For additional information email alzsupport@ecommunity.com.