Bereavement group to meet
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church.
Connie Owens, a grief counselor from Alexandria, will be the guest speaker.
Enter through the north door, across from Highland Middle School.
Face masking and hand sanitizing are recommended.
Information: 765-643-5713.
Braun staffers to hold office hours
ANDERSON — Senator Mike Braun’s Indiana staff will hold staff mobile office hours for Madison County on Monday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon in a virtual meeting.
These mobile offices are staff-led. Braun will not be in attendance.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoosiers wishing to attend the mobile office hours may RSVP and work with staff to schedule a time to discuss how the office can be of assistance. Do so by emailing Jerry_alexander@braun.senate.gov.
Ivy Tech to host COVID vaccinations
ANDERSON — Ivy Tech Community College’s Anderson campus, 815 E. 60th St., Anderson, in partnership with the Madison County Health Department, will offer a free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Offered will be the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson options.
No appointment is needed, but a state-issued ID will be required. It is important to note, those under 18 will need to have parental consent, which can be completed on site.
Also available will be COVID testing, cholesterol screening, blood pressure screening and diabetes screening.
