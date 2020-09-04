Reception opens art group’s exhibit
ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., will host a reception Friday, starting at 6 p.m. for the Art Association of Madison County’s exhibit. Awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m.
Can’t attend the reception in person? Join in on Facebook live at https://andersonart.us10.list-manage.com/track/click?u=f6e0a3976de828a9714d5d91c&id=7cc211022b&e=d0534fa0ad.
Galleries will be closed from Sept. 5-7 for the Labor Day weekend. Offices will reopen on Tuesday and galleries on Wednesday.
Drive-thru Dan’s Fish Fry set at church
ANDERSON — East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St,. will host a drive-thru Dan’s Fish Fry on Friday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.
This event is to help Dan’s sustain after many of the company’s annual events have been canceled due to the novel coronavirus restrictions.
Price is $10 per meal, fish and chicken, cole slaw, chips and cookies.
1960 class reunion rescheduled to 2021
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1960 is canceling its 60-year reunion that was to be held this September.
After many discussions, the committee decided it would be in everyone’s best interest due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The reunion is rescheduled for Sept. 25, 2021, at LovEvent Banquet Hall on Broadway.
