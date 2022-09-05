Abundance meal is last for the year
MARKLEVILLE — The Christian Women’s Fellowship “Comfort Keepers” of East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Markleville will have its monthly “God Abundance Meal” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the lower fellowship hall of the church.
The menu will be chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, assorted desserts and drink. Dine in and carry out will be available.
The church, at {span class=”LrzXr”}124 Main St,{/span} is handicap-accessible.
The next monthly meal will be April 12, 2023.
AMHS class of ‘63 to gather for lunch
ALEXANDRIA — The next lunch for members and friends of the Alexandria-Monroe High School Class of 1963will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The group will eat at Chile Pablano restaurant in Timberlake Plaza.
After lunch, classmates and friends are invited to tour the historical museum at 303 N. Harrison St., Alexandria.
The group meets for lunch the second Tuesday of every other month.
Information: 765-724-2235.
Chances being sold to win half a hog
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Kiwanis and Rinkers will host a Win 1/2 A Hog drawing.
Tickets are $5 for one or $20 for five. The drawing will be Oct. 1.
Purchase your ticket from a Kiwanis member or any of these businesses:
- Donahue Gas, 5170 N. Ind. 9, Anderson
- Rick Davidson-State Farm, 502 S. Park Ave., Alexandria
- From Dreams to Reality, 606 W. Washington St., Alexandria
Tickets may be purchased through Sept. 30.
Pastor will speak of God, Ukraine
ANDERSON — Pastor Oleksandr Ilash from Ukraine will speak about what God is doing in Ukraine at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Christ Temple Church.
The church is at 1610 W. 22nd St.
For more information, call the church office at 765-644-9281.
‘Beyond the Purse’ is set for Sept. 20
ANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Exchange Club will hold a purse auction called “Beyond the Purse” on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at The Edge.
Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. to let guests view auction items. Lunch buffet taco bar will begin at 11 a.m., and the auction is to start at 11:30 a.m.
The auction includes live auction of creatively filled new purses, a raffle of gift baskets and a cash and carry table of purse selections. Purses of all shapes and sizes, bags, suitcases and more will be filled with gift cards, event certificates, gifts and goodies and auctioned off.
The Edge is at 519 Golf Club Road.
Proceeds will benefit Firefly Children and Family Alliance.
Event tickets are $20 per person and are available by e-mailing Gloria Dunaway-Harlett at glowing.nana@gmail.com.
The Herald Bulletind