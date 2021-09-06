Annual Quilt Show
will be Sept. 9-12PENDLETON — The Spring Valley Quilt Guild will hold its annual Quilt Show at Pendleton Historical Museum from Sept. 9-12.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The show is open, so anyone can enter a quilt. Each should have a sleeve for hanging the quilt. Quilts should be brought in from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 7.
Quilts can be picked up from 5-6 p.m. Sunday, after the show. This year there will be a Marketplace — quilted items for sale in a tent outside the museum.
Hospital group urges masks in schoolsINDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network is recommending all students older than age 2, along with all teachers, staff and visitors, wear face masks at schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a letter to superintendents in charge of more than 150 area schools served by the Indianapolis-based health system, Community outlined its reasons for the recommendation, which follow those from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
