Soroptimist event to help raise funds
ANDERSON — Diners at Mancino’s, 1606 S. Scatterfield Road, on Saturday, Sept. 9, can help support educational awards for local women.
A percentage of the orders from 4 to 9 p.m. will be donated to Soroptimist International of Anderson. Diners will need to give the cashier the “Pizza with a Purpose” code: S09.
The local service organization is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Soroptimists use event proceeds for projects that improve the lives of women and girls.
Chili cook-off registration open
ELWOOD — The 35th annual Red Gold Chili Cook-off is set for Saturday, Oct. 21, around the fountain at the Municipal Building in uptown Elwood.
To enter the chili competition or rent a craft-vendor space, contact the Elwood Chamber of Commerce at 552-0180, stop by the office at 108 S. Anderson St., or download the application form at www.elwoodchamber-in.org. Deadline for registration is Oct. 1.
The Herald Bulletin