Benefit dinner set to help waitress
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus will have a benefit dinner for Bev Gabbard, a longtime waitress at The Toast Café who has just undergone cancer treatments and is currently in remission.
The dinner will be a chicken fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
The dinner will consist of chicken, french fries or baked potato, garlic bread and salad for $12 for adults and $6 for children (child’s meal will have two pieces of chicken). Proceeds will go to Bev and her husband.
The benefit will be at the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., Anderson.
Woody’s Ride aids little boy with TBI
LAPEL — Justice for Malik will be the 18th annual Woody’s Ride on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Malik is an 18-month-old little boy suffering from traumatic brain injury, or TBI. On March 17, he was found unconscious and rushed into surgery for a craniotomy.
It was found he was suffering from a near-fatal, acute traumatic brain injury, a possible fractured vertebra and compression fractures to at least four other vertebrae. He is facing ongoing physical, occupational and speech therapy.
Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the first bikes out at noon. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 11.
Cost is $15 for each rider and $10 for each passenger. T-shirts will be available for $15.
Donations will be accepted.
Best poker hand wins. The ride will return to Woody’s for music, food, 50/50 and raffle drawings.
Woody’s is at 737 Main St.
Information: 765-534-3878.
Baked goods, items for sale at church ANDERSON — Eastview Church of the Nazarene will host its annual rummage and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Items for sale will include homemade goodies, clothing of all sizes, scrapbooking material, books, puzzles, glassware, shoes, home décor and miscellaneous items.
The sale will be at the church,2552 E. County Road 200 South, about a half-mile east of the Coke plant.
Tailgate distribution Friday in Anderson ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank of Muncie will host a tailgate distribution event at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
The Herald Bulletin