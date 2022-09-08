Church to celebrate
60th Homecoming
ANDERSON — Liberty Grove Baptist Church will celebrate its 60th year Homecoming Sunday on Sept. 11.
Sunday School for children and adults starts at 9:30 a.m., with fellowship from 10:30 to 10:55 a.m. with doughnuts and beverages.
Worship service will be from 11 a.m. to noon. A pitch-in dinner will follow.
Mountain Laurel will perform bluegrass music from 2 to 3:30 p.m. All are welcome.
All members — past, present and future — and invited to “Come Home This Sunday” for a very special homecoming/fellowship.
The church is at 935 S. County Road 300 East.
‘Erskine’ filmmaker to speak to Lions
ANDERSON — Film documentarian Ted Green will be the guest speaker at the Sept. 15 Anderson Lions Club meeting.
Green will discuss the process of writing, directing and producing the newly released film, “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story.”
The public is invited to attend the lunch meeting. Lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $10.
Reservations are requested by calling Lions President George Smith at 765-623-3787 by Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The meeting will be at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware St.
Stephen Jackson to speak at AARP
ANDERSON — Stephen Jackson from the Madison County Historical Society will be the guest speaker at the AARP meeting Monday, Sept. 12.
Members are encouraged to bring book bags and pajamas for children from infant to size 18 to support Turn Away No Longer.
The public is welcome to the 1 p.m. meeting in the fellowship center at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Church’s bake sale during Fall Funfest
MIDDLETOWN — Christian Women’s Fellowship of Sixth Street Christian Church in Middletown will have a bake sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, during the Middletown Fall Funfest.
Various homemade baked items, Sechler’s Pickles and dishcloths will be for sale.
The church is at 146 N. Sixth St.
Pork fundraiser set for Sept. 24
ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church will have a pulled pork fundraiser dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Cost of $10 includes sandwich, sides and dessert.
The church is at 1947 E. County Road 240 North.
The Herald Bulletin