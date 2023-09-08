Legion open for food, football
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield American Legion Post 408 will host football fans to watch their favorite games beginning at noon Saturday, Sept. 9.
The legion has five televisions and will serve 75-cent chicken wings.
On Friday, Sept. 8, the Chesterfield post will serve steaks, frog legs and other dishes, starting at 5 p.m.
Household supplies giveaway Sunday
ANDERSON — Free household supplies/care packages will be given away Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park at the corner of Madison Avenue and MLKJ Boulevard.
The giveaway will begin at 1 p.m. and continue while supplies last.
Bethany’s group meets Thursday
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road.
Wayne Priest, professor of psychology at Anderson University, will be the guest speaker.
Use the north entrance (door 7) across from Highland Middle School.
Information: 765-643-5713.
