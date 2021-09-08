Ham, beans dinner at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — Ham and beans with fried potatoes and cornbread will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Frankton American Legion Post 469.
Dinner is $6. Dessert will be cheesecake with strawberries for $3.
Orders may be called in to 765-754-3311; carry-outs are available. The Legion is at 116 N. Washington St.
Tree biology topic of talk at Mounds
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Nature Center.
Savannah Lundgren, seasonal naturalist at Mounds State Park, will speak about tree biology.
The public is invited.
Benefit slated for family’s expenses
ANDERSON — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 174 will host a benefit Block Party beginning at noon Saturday, Sept. 11.
There will be a cornhole tournament, live music, food, dunk tank, karaoke, raffles, Chinese auction and children’s activities. All proceeds will go to Jack Brown family medical expenses.
The Eagles are at 1315 Meridian St.
Senior living place has info workshop
ANDERSON — Sweet Galilee at the Wigwam will have a “Is Sweet Galilee for Me?” workshop at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
There will be coffee and doughnuts for those 62 and over who stop in to Sweet Galilee’s temporary leasing office, 722 W. 14th St., Anderson.
Information will be shared about the senior living community, including Medicaid waiver acceptance, as well as a question-and-answer session at the end.
Space is limited, so RSVPs are appreciated.
For more information, call Jeremy at 765-637-3112.
Drive-thru fish fry offered at church
ANDERSON — East Lynn Christian Church will have a drive-thru Dan’s Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
Cost is $10. Fish and/or chicken, green beans, slaw and chocolate cake or apple pie. The church is at 522 E. 53rd St., Anderson.
Public can help plan holiday dinner
ANDERSON — The Gospel Highlights’ invites the public to a planning meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 13 at Anderson Zion Baptist Church.
Bring ideas about how to have a safe Thanksgiving Day dinner giveaway.
The meeting will be broadcast on 1240 (WHBU-AM) and 103.7 FM. The church is at 2008 Rev. JT Menifee St., Anderson.
Concerts at church will be Sept. 17
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church will host Tribute Quartet with special guests, The Thurstons, in concert Friday, Sept. 17.
Doors open at 6 p.m.; concert starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance online or at the door, if available. Also, donations will be accepted. Seating is limited.
To guarantee a seat, purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthewseumc.org/tribute or call/text 765-667-0842.
The church is at 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.