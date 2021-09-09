Native life is topic of student event
ANDERSON — Andersontown Powwow is offering an event Friday, Sept. 10, for fourth grade students to learn about Native culture and family life of more than 200 years ago.
While the event at Anderson Elementary School’s intended for fourth graders, the school will broadcast it live on Anderson Community Schools’ Facebook account so other students and community members can watch.
The program will be headlined by Jim Sawgrass, a native Floridian and member of Muskogee Creek Indian Tribe. His program will include farming, food gathering, Native housing, cooking and the fur trade. There will also be a dance demonstration with 2019 World Champion Hoop Dancer Cody Boettner.
Session times are 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and 12:30-1:45 p.m. The school’s at 2035 S. Raible Ave.
Red Hatters group meeting for lunch
ANDERSON — The WOW Chapter of Red Hatters will lunch at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at 1925 Pubhouse.
Members and guests are welcome. The agenda includes future meetings, luncheons and events. This meeting will celebrate the group’s 20th anniversary.
The Pubhouse is at 1905 Northshore Extension.
Fundraiser to help families of bikers
ANDERSON — Madison County Biker Died Here will host its first “Buck Shot” golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 12, at The Edge.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with tee time at 9 a.m. Cost is $60 per player for teams of four players. Price includes greens, golf cart and lunch.
The tournament is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Madison County Biker Died Here. The group helps families of bikers who’ve died in motorcycle accidents in the county.
To register, call Amy McConnell at 765-610-6091. The Edge is at 519 Golf Club Road.
Trivia fundraiser for arts society
PENDLETON — A live trivia night will be at the American Legion Hall at 6 p.m. Sept. 18.
Indy’s Live Trivia with Ryan McDuffee will be the M.C. This is a fundraiser for Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
Tickets are $10 per person with no limit to members on your team. Sign up at the gallery or at the door, 611 W. State St.
The American Legion will have food and drinks available.
AHS Class of ’65 reunion is Sept. 18
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1995 will hold its 25th plus 1 class reunion Saturday, Sept. 18, at Kettle Top Brewhouse downtown.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m., with dinner and dancing to follow. The brewhouse is at 1213 Meridian St.
On Friday, Sept. 17, the ‘95 Indians will gather at the 2021 AHS homecoming game. The Anderson Indians will play the West Lafayette Harrison Raiders. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Reservations are $35 each. All proceeds help to cover the cost of venue, dinner and entertainment. Reservations may be purchased online at ahs95.net.
Information: Email AHS95indians@gmail.com.
AHS Class of ’52 has monthly lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1952 will have its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at Perkins Restaurant.
All class members and friends are invited. The restaurant is at 5033 Scatterfield Road.
