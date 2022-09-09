Delco crew seeks former co-workers
ANDERSON — The Delco Remy retirees listed below want to have a get-together from 1 to 4 p.m,. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Union Hall on 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
If you worked with Ron Ackles, Chauncey Blackford, Dave Brammer, Gene Cox, Ed Combs, Richard Dennison, Buddy Eads, Bob Fesler, Harold Granger, Keith Hamilton, Gene Immel, Buddy Patterson, Frank Patterson or Phil Vanover, RSVP to Richard Dennison at 765-649-0873 if you want to attend.
Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
Church women to meet Monday
ANDERSON — Church Women United of Madison County will gather at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and conclude at 11:15 a.m.
AHS Class of ’52 to gather Thursday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class 1952 will meet for its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
Lunch will be at Perkin’s Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
All class members and friends are welcome.
AHS Class of ’60 has monthly lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1960 will be have its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
The meal will be at 1925 Pubhouse (Grandview), 1905 North Shore Blvd.
Lapel Lions Club sets annual fish fry
LAPEL — The Lapel Lions Club will host its 75th annual all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17.
It will be at the Lions Building, 329 S. Main St.
The adult fish meal will be fish, choice of two sides and a drink for $12. The child’s meal for those 10 years and under is not all-you-can-eat and costs $5.
Desserts also will be available.
The Lapel High School Band, Lapel Middle School choirs and Lapel Show Choir will performing starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.
