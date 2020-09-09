Minister to speak to grief ministry
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
C.J. Buskirk, minister of Sulphur Springs Christian Church, will present the program.
This session will be in the church’s Fireside Room. Enter through the north door across from Highland Middle School.
This ministry is provided free for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. Reservations are not necessary.
Face masking is required and social distancing will be observed.
Information: 765-643-5713
