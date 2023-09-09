Free Ask-a-Lawyer at Anderson library
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will partner with McGhee at Law on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Study Room 1 to provide free 15-minute one-on-one legal consultations to the public.
Registration is required. To register, visit the Public Services Desk at the library, call 765-641-2456, or email reference@andersonlibrary.net.
A library card is never required to visit or attend programs at the library. More information: https://andersonlibrary.net/events or 765-641-2456.
The Herald Bulletin