Community Briefs
‘Breakthrough’ free to seniors
ANDERSON — The movie “Breakthrough” will be shown on Monday at the Mounds 10 Theater for the free Senior Movie.
Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., and the show starts at 10 a.m.
The first 100 people in attendance receive a free movie snack pack. Get there early to register for door prizes.
Wine & Canvas fundraiser Thursday
ANDERSON — On Thursday at 6 p.m. at the A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Painting with Purpose, a Wine & Canvas fundraiser, will be held, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
For $35 per person, you will receive refreshments and wine and can follow artist Kim Peyton step-by-step in creating your own masterpiece.
All proceeds go to the Alzheimer’s Association. There will also be door prizes you can purchase chances at.
Information: Call Sugar Fork Crossing’s Jeremy Adams at 765-730-2334.
AHS Class of 1960 plans luncheon
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1960 will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Blaze Brew Pub at the Championship Bowling Lanes.
The group meets the second Thursday of every month.
AHS Class of 1947 plans reunion
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1947, the first class to graduate more than 500 students from Anderson High, will hold its 72nd class reunion on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Art’s Pizza’s on Broadway and Cross streets.
All are welcome.
