Community Briefs
Fall Festival slated for Oct. 15
ANDERSON — A fall festival will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Village at White River, 1212 Pearl St.
Organizers are accepting vendors for booth space. While there is no charge, space is limited.
To reserve a booth, call Lorraine at 765-393-2609.
Toastmasters Club meets Tuesday
ANDERSON — The local Toastmasters Club — Chief Anderson Toastmasters will have its next meeting on Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., in the Carnegie Room.
Toastmasters is an organization that helps members increase their speaking and leadership skills through practice. All are welcome to visit any meetings, which are on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.
Linwood Church to host ‘Singspiration’
ANDERSON — The Church at Linwood will host a Singspiration and open mic at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Information: Pastor John Ray, 765-649-4020.
Annual rummage sale Sept. 27-29
ALEXANDRIA — The Izaah Walton League of America Chapter 106, Alexandria, will host its annual rummage sale on Sept. 27-29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Proceeds will go to the chapter, 707 S. Harrison St., Alexandria.
Information: 765-639-3973, Pam Simpson.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.