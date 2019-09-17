Community Briefs
Smiths to host Gospel celebration
ANDERSON — George and Norma Smith will present a Gospel Choir Celebration, a community night of worship, on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. at Anderson First Baptist Church.
Featured will be Doug Anderson as well as Cheryl Hill, Harmon Cowart, Roberta Brooks and Justin Wells.
There will be hymns and classic worship. The event is free to the public.
Salsbury to speak before the Triad
ANDERSON — Dr. Thomas Salsbury of Central Indiana Orthopedics will be the Triad speaker at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Mounds Mall in the theater area. Coffee and pastries are also served before the meeting.
Salsbury has had 17 years of experience. His specialties include orthopedic surgery, shoulder, knee, bladder, carpal tunnel syndrome, hip surgery, arthritis and other procedures. He has spoken to the Triad meeting before and has answered questions, Dennis Lanane said.
People who have had orthopedic surgery can also get rehabilitation at Central Indiana Orthopedics.
1952 Class lunch to be Thursday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1952 will have its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
All class members and friends are welcome.
Class of ’68 to meet at Hoosier Park
ANDERSON — The next luncheon for the Anderson High School Class of 1968 will be at noon Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The group meets the last Tuesday of the month at Harrah’s Hoosier Park in the Prime Harvest Buffet (Garden Area).
All AHS 1968 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend and share lunch and memories.
Heritage Days events planned
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 469 will have several special events in honor of Frankton Heritage Days Sept. 20-22.
Friday, Sept. 20 — DJ Jay Castor from 8 a.m. to ??; pool tournament starts at 9 p.m., double elimination.
Saturday, Sept. 21 — Hamburgers, hot dogs or brats with two sides, $5 per plate, begins at 11:30 a.m. Live music will be featured from 9 a.m. to ?
Sunday, Sept. 22 — Shuffle board tournament begins at 2 p.m., single elimination; pool tournament at 6 p.m., double elimination.
BP, cholesterol screening available
MUNCIE — September is National Cholesterol Education Month and Ball State Clinical Exercise Physiology Program will hold a blood pressure and cholesterol screening on Thursday from 6 to 8 a.m. in the BSU Human Performance Lab, 1320 N. McKinley Ave. No appointments necessary. Test will include measures of: HDL, LDL, triglycerides, blood glucose, and indicators of liver and kidney function.
You must fast 10-12 hours prior and drink water only before you arrive. Results will be sent to you within five business days. Cost is $20 (cash or check).
Information: Becky Collins, 765-285-1140.
