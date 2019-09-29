Care Center hosts fall festival
ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Care Center will host its Fall Festival on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 1 to 7 p.m.
There will be free pumpkin painting, a photo booth, prize bingo at 2 p.m., three bounce houses, a disc jockey providing entertainment from 4 to 7 p.m., games and more.
Support the Activity Department with a bake sale and a silent auction.
Blood may be donated at the Bloodmobile.
Additional information may be obtained by calling 765-724-4478.
A food truck will be on site. On display will be a fire truck and ambulance as well as a giant pumpkin.
Church celebrates pastor anniversary
ANDERSON — Bethesda Temple I.P.A.A., 315 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will celebrate the 46 years of ministry of Pastor Bishop White and first lady Freddie White.
The theme will be “Walking in the Light of Christ,” with services on Oct. 3, 4 and 6 at 7 p.m.
On Oct. 6 at 11 a.m., the church will host guest speaker Bishop Carpenter from Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Miami. At 9 p.m., the guest speaker will be Bishop Abram from Berea Apostolic Church in Muncie.
