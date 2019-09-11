LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

Community briefs

Passport fair at Indy location

INDIANAPOLIS — Considering a trip to Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean or Bermuda in the near future? You will now need a U.S. passport at land borders and sea ports of entry to return home.

If you do not have a passport and you live in the Indianapolis area, the U.S. Postal Service wants to make obtaining a new passport or renewing your old one an easy and convenient experience.

• Park Fletcher Post Office, 2760 Fortune Circle East, will hold a passport fair on Saturday, Sept. 14, from noon to 3 p.m.

Chicken fry set for Saturday at K of C

ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St., will hold a chicken fry on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Columbian Hall.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

All are welcome.

The Herald Bulletin

