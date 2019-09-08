LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

FHS plans blood drive

FRANKTON — A blood drive will be held in memory of “The Three Precious Angels,” from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in the auxiliary gymnasium at Frankton Jr./Sr. High School.

The blood drive is held each year in memory of Frankton High School students Jessica King, Whitney Mason and Lacy Curtis, who died from their injuries in a May 2005 automobile accident.

Christian Center director at AARP

ANDERSON — The Anderson AARP Chapter will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.

Special speaker will be Rob Spaulding, director of the Christian Center.

The chapter is doing a Day of Service, collecting items for the Christian Center.

Any donation is appreciated.

The meeting is open to the public.

Wilkinson grads to have reunion

WILKINSON — There will be a reunion of Wilkinson High School graduates on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. at the Shirley Community Building.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

Classes of 1964 and 1954 will be recognized. All school members, teachers, and friends are welcome to attend.

Bring table service and food for a pitch-in lunch. Dues are $3 to help pay expenses.

A short business meeting and lots of visitation with classmates and friends will follow lunch.

Tea and coffee will be provided.

Information: Diana Darling, 317-498-9395.

The Herald Bulletin

