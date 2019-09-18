Community Briefs
Spirit Fest this weekend at camp
CHESTERFIELD — Historic Camp Chesterfield will present Spirit Fest this weekend.
Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per day. Children under 10 are admitted free.
There will be more than 80 readers, body workers, vendors; free lectures, Kidsville and tours of the grounds.
The Current Way Crystal Light Beds will be located in the Hett Art Gallery.
The camp is located at 50 Lincoln Drive, Chesterfield. More information available at www.campchesterfield.net.
Music show, sale in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Music Collectors’ Convention will be held Sunday at the LaQuinta Inn, 5120 Victory Drive.
The music show and sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The public is invited to bring records, CDs, or other related items that they wish to sell to dealers.
Admission is $4.
Lions Club to host Dan’s Fish Fry
FRANKTON — Frankton Lions Club will host a Dan’s Fish Fry on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. at the Family Life Center.
Career Fair set for Saturday
PENDLETON — The Indiana Department of Correction’s Pendleton Correctional Facility is having a Career Fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The facility is at Indiana Reformatory, 4490 W. Reformatory Road.
On-the-spot job interview with job shadowing.
Information: 765-778-2107, ext. 1289.
Business Breakfast to be held today ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Monroe Chamber of Commerce Business Breakfast “Knowledge + Network” will be held at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Alexandria Community Center, 315 S. Harrison St.
Speakers will be Joey Cole of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Penny Stevens of Essential Senior Health & Living.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.