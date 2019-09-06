Community Briefs
Chicken, pork chop meal at Shrine ClubANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will have a chicken dinner (with a pork chop) from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $10 for adults and children 12 and under, eat for $5. It is open to the public.
Meal at Church Street Commons
ALEXANDRIA — Church Street Commons, 204 W. Church St., will have its monthly chicken-and-noodle dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday.
This month’s meal consists of homemade chicken-and-noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, homemade desserts: brownies and cookies.
Cost is $7 per meal or $6 for 20 or more.
Deliveries can be arranged by calling 765-623-5380.
Proceeds benefit Church Street Commons, Heaven’s Wearhouse, The Commons Theatre and youth programs.
Christian Center director at AARP
ANDERSON — The Anderson AARP Chapter will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Special speaker will be Rob Spaulding, director of the Christian Center. The chapter is doing a Day of Service, collecting items for the Christian Center. Any donation is appreciated.
The meeting is open to the public.
