Community Briefs

Chicken, pork chop meal at Shrine ClubANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will have a chicken dinner (with a pork chop) from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Cost is $10 for adults and children 12 and under, eat for $5. It is open to the public.

Meal at Church Street Commons

ALEXANDRIA — Church Street Commons, 204 W. Church St., will have its monthly chicken-and-noodle dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday.

This month’s meal consists of homemade chicken-and-noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, homemade desserts: brownies and cookies.

Cost is $7 per meal or $6 for 20 or more.

Deliveries can be arranged by calling 765-623-5380.

Proceeds benefit Church Street Commons, Heaven’s Wearhouse, The Commons Theatre and youth programs.

Christian Center director at AARP

ANDERSON — The Anderson AARP Chapter will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.

Special speaker will be Rob Spaulding, director of the Christian Center. The chapter is doing a Day of Service, collecting items for the Christian Center. Any donation is appreciated.

The meeting is open to the public.

