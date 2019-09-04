Community Brief
Class of ’65 lunch at Bob Evans
ANDERSON — The women from Anderson High School Class of ‘65 will meet for its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bob Evans Restaurant on Scatterfield Road.
The group meets the first Wednesday of each month. Classmates are asked not to wear fragrances since there are some who have allergies.
Frog leg dinners Friday at Legion
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., will have frog leg dinners on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or sold out).
The Legion is nonsmoking and the public is welcome.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Senior bingo at Keystone Woods
ANDERSON — The monthly Senior Bingo Bash at Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave., will take place Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Seats available for Wabash excursion
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society’s sponsored bus trip to Wabash, on Saturday, Sept. 14, is drawing near and seats are still available.
Contact the Madison County Historical Museum, 15 W. 11th St., for more details by calling 765-683-0052 on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Cost is $65 per person.
