Highland class marks 49th year
ANDERSON — Highland High School Class of 1970 will host its 49th year celebration dinner on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. at The Curve at Grandview on the deck at 1905 Northshore Blvd.
The class’s 50-year celebration will take place July 18, 2020, at 5 p.m. at LovEvents, 1803 Broadway. Information will be mailed September 2019.
If you have had an address change in the last 10 years, email updated address to hillardchar@yahoo.com.
The reunion committee includes Charlene Hillard, Margaret Berry, Becky Hughes, Julia Syverson and Tina Gaul.
Information: 765-617-3919.
CHA Auxiliary to have used book sale
ANDERSON — A used book sale is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday on the mezzanine at Community Hospital Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
Paperback books, $1; hardback books, $2; DVDs $2.
The fundraiser is sponsored by the Auxiliary.
God Abundance Meal at church
MARKLEVILLE — September’s God Abundance Meal of chicken and noodles will be hosted by the Christian Women’s Fellowship from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the basement of the church.
East Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, is located at 124 E. Main St., Markleville.
The menu will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, rolls, assorted desserts and a drink.
A freewill offering will be taken. Carryout meals will be available by calling Diane, 765-533-2330; or the church the day of the meal only at 765-533-4996.
The Oct. 9 luncheon will be the last one of the year. Luncheons will resume in April.
Extension Homemakers have open house
ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County Extension Homemakers will have a membership open house at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4-H Building at Beulah Park in Alexandria.
It will be in the large hall.
