Community Briefs
Daleville Legion to have fundraiser
DALEVILLE — The Daleville American Legion Honor Guard is sponsoring the Jaxon Stults Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser Chicken & Noodle Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, or until they run out. A disc jockey with karaoke starts at 6 p.m.
The Daleville American Legion Post 446 is located at 14708 W. Sixth St. Tickets are on sale there for $7.
The meal also includes mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Carryouts will be available.
Information: 765-387-0235 or Gary at 765-617-8622.
Coats of Caring accepts donations
ANDERSON — Community Hospital Anderson is accepting donations for its annual coat drive, Keith Trent’s Coats of Caring.
New or gently worn winter coats, hats and gloves are needed and can be dropped off at any Best Way Cleaners location.
People can also make a monetary donation for the purchase of coats by calling the Community Hospital Anderson Foundation at 765-298-5133.
The event started in 2001. This year’s event will be held at Anderson High School on Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.
