Community Briefs Second Harvest tailgate on Friday
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will provide food for families in need at a tailgate distribution from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday.
The tailgate will take place at the former Kmart parking lot across the street from former Marsh at 2811 Nichol Ave. The distribution is while supplies last, and there is a limit of three families per vehicle. Participants are asked to not line up before 11 a.m.
To volunteer, contact Second Harvest’s volunteer coordinator, Kellie Arrowood, at karrowood@curehunger.org or 765-287-8698 ext. 105.
Information: karrowood@curehunger.org, 800-866-0882, or www.curehunger.org.
Church women have sales fundraiser
ANDERSON — New Horizons United Methodist Women of New Horizons UM Church, 611 E. 53rd St., will be taking orders for Terri Lynn Nuts through Oct. 13.
This is a major fundraiser for the women’s group and supports its missions programs.
Anyone wishing to receive an order form may call the church at 765-644-0949 and stop by and pick one up. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
American Legion seeks members
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127 has begun a membership drive to take advantage of the new law that opens membership to all veterans who served from Dec. 7, 1941, to now and were honorably discharged.
This new law opens the door to many American Legion benefits. For more information, stop by the post at 3118 Columbus Ave. The Legion will also have a booth at the Veterans “Stand Down” on Oct. 11.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-9895.
— The Herald Bulletin
