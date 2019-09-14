Community Briefs
Exchange to hold welcome meeting
EDGEWOOD — Interested in finding out if a service club is for you? Plan to visit the Anderson Noon Exchange Club for a welcoming luncheon at the Edgewood Golf and Event Center on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
Guests will be treated to lunch, be entered for door prizes, enjoy a fun service project and learn about the Exchange Club programs of service.
RSVP if you wish to attend. First-time guests are complimentary. Returning guests and members pay the $15 luncheon fee.
Reservations: Bonny Clark at 765-617-5912 or e-mail: bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
Homebuyer event slated for Monday
ANDERSON — PathStone will hold the second homebuyer education workshop on Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
Attendees will learn about using a Realtor, discovering wants verses needs, making an offer, and getting and using a home inspection.
To attend, call Brandon Lien at 765-274-4754.
Registration is required.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.