Community Briefs

Exchange to hold welcome meeting

EDGEWOOD — Interested in finding out if a service club is for you? Plan to visit the Anderson Noon Exchange Club for a welcoming luncheon at the Edgewood Golf and Event Center on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Guests will be treated to lunch, be entered for door prizes, enjoy a fun service project and learn about the Exchange Club programs of service.

RSVP if you wish to attend. First-time guests are complimentary. Returning guests and members pay the $15 luncheon fee.

Reservations: Bonny Clark at 765-617-5912 or e-mail: bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.

Homebuyer event slated for Monday

ANDERSON — PathStone will hold the second homebuyer education workshop on Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.

Attendees will learn about using a Realtor, discovering wants verses needs, making an offer, and getting and using a home inspection.

To attend, call Brandon Lien at 765-274-4754.

Registration is required.

The Herald Bulletin

