Women’s League to host music program
ANDERSON —Women’s League of The Anderson Museum of Art will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Light refreshments will be served before the business meeting.
The program, “Music IS Art,” will be given by local music therapist Kirby Gilliam, owner of PlainSong, a state-of-the-art music therapy clinic.
Women’s League meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at the museum, 32 W. 10th St.
Women’s group has sales fundraiser
ANDERSON — New Horizons United Methodist Women of New Horizons UM Church, 611 E. 53rd St., will be taking orders for Terri Lynn Nuts through Oct. 13.
This is a major fundraiser for the women’s group and supports its missions programs.
Anyone wishing to receive an order form may call the church at 765-644-0949 and stop by and pick one up. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
American Legion seeks members
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127 has begun a membership drive to take advantage of the new law that opens membership to all veterans who served from Dec. 7, 1941, to now and were honorably discharged.
This new law opens the door to many American Legion benefits. For more information, stop by the post at 3118 Columbus Ave. The Legion will also have a booth at the Veterans “Stand Down” on Oct. 11.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-9895.
Library now circulating hotspots
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., has added hotspots to its list of materials that circulate.
Hotspots allow users to access the internet from home or while on the go using T-Mobile service. Adult and teen library cardholders may check out hotspots at the Circulation Desk at the Main Library and Lapel Branch Library. For more information, call 765-641-2456 or visit andersonlibrary.net/computers-and-technology.
