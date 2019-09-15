Pork chops served at American Legion
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., will serve charcoal grilled or broasted “thick cut” marinated pork chop and two sides on Friday, Sept. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. (or sold out).
Cost is $10.
They will also be serving broasted fish.
The public is invited to attend.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Liberty’s Got Talent set for Sept. 21
ANDERSON — The Liberty Christian School Fine Arts Department will present Liberty’s Got Talent on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. in the elementary gym, 2025 Hillcrest Drive, Anderson.
Admission is $5 and there will be concessions available.
Information: 765-644-7773.
Poetry night is Thursday
ANDERSON — Poetry Night at A-Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Come share your poems with other area poets.
The club meets every third Thursday of the month.
The event is sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana and A-Town Center.
Holiday bazaar taking applications
ANDERSON — Applications are currently being taken for the 10th annual Holiday Craft and Art Bazaar to be held Saturday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive, in the Fellowship Hall.
The bazaar is open to all crafters, retailers, and anyone who would like to make extra money selling their products.
One table/space is $25, 2 tables/space are $40, 3 tables/space are $65, or 4 tables/space are $90. You may reserve your spot by calling Loretta at 765-642-0216 or 765-635-6724, or emailing ldavy@ppchog.org.
Proceeds from booth rentals will benefit the Uganda Mission Team at Park Place Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.