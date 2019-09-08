Monday gathering for Socrates Cafe
ANDERSON —Socrates Café is a group of people that has discussed everyday ideas and events in a friendly and civil discussion each month since June 16, 2004.
Local residents are invited to the Socrates Café, at 7 p.m. Monday, at the Museum of Madison County History, 7 W. 11th St.
Past members and new people are always welcome. There are no dues, membership requirements, or other obligations.
Information: e-mail Socrates.Cafe.Anderson@gmail.com or call Mike at 765-387-7656.
Korean War vets meet Monday
ANDERSON — The Anderson Korean War Veterans will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the 40 & 8 Lodge, 1500 block of South Rangeline Road.
The program will be presented by Lt. Col. David Skalon, Stout Field, Indianapolis, who has been in the National Guard 31 years.
Any veterans of the Korean War or veterans who served in Korea are encouraged to attend. The public is also invited to attend.
Information: Chapter Commander J.Ron Gegenheimer, 765-623-4214.
