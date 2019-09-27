Community Briefs
AU hosts collegiate world premiere
ANDERSON — Anderson University will host the collegiate world premiere of “Tennessee Playboy” this weekend.
This production put on by the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and again at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. All performances will be in Byrum Hall.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for senior/military, $5 for non-AU students, and free for all AU students, faculty and staff.
Daleville Legion to have fundraiser
DALEVILLE — The Daleville American Legion Honor Guard is sponsoring the Jaxon Stults Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser Chicken & Noodle Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, or until they run out. A disc jockey with karaoke starts at 6 p.m.
American Legion Post 446 is located at 14708 W. Sixth St. Tickets are on sale there for $7.
The meal also includes mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Carryouts will be available.
Information: 765-387-0235 or Gary at 765-617-8622.
Auxiliary hosts Collective Goods
ANDERSON — Community Hospital’s Auxiliary will host a fundraiser, Collective Goods (formerly Books Are Fun), at the hospital, 1515 N Madison Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2-3 on the Mezzanine. Unique books and gifts for all available for fall and the upcoming holidays.
Shrine Club hosts fish dinner
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club is having a cod dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. It is open to the public.
Cost is $11 for adults and children 12 and under $5.
Anderson Christian plans carnival
ANDERSON — Anderson Christian School, 5401 S. Madison Ave., will be hosting its annual Fall Carnival and Auction on Friday, Oct. 11.
A Fazoli’s dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Children’s tickets are $4 (ages 12 and under) and are only sold at the door.
Carnival games will be from 6 to 8 p.m. The auction begins at 7 p.m.
