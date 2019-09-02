Class of 1951 meets next week
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘51 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
This is a delay of one week because of the Labor Day holiday.
All class members and guests are invited.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
Church Women United to meet
ANDERSON — The Church Women United and Area 8 Gathering will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
Lunch will be served and there will be speakers.
‘Coffee & Paint’ classes start Friday
PENDLETON — Diane Burrell will be having her “Coffee & Paint “ classes on Friday mornings on Sept. 6, 20, 27 and Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. at Gallery 119.
Participants should bring their own supplies. A supply list is available at the art gallery. The first session will paint a sunset, then the class may choose their own subject matter. A variety of techniques will be demonstrated. All painting levels are welcome.
Class fee: $50.
IRegister for classes during business hours, Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton, or call 765-778-0986.
Online registrations: pendletonartistssociety.org/events.
Alzheimer’s group to meet Sept. 12
ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s Association Monthly Support Group will meet at 9 a.m. and a second time at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Community Hospital Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
The speaker at the 2 p.m. session is Mary Holder, speech language pathologist who has been practicing for nine years, with the last five years at CHA. She will speak on “The Impact Alzheimer’s /Dementia has on Communication.”
Holder and respite care are only available at the 2 p.m. session.
Call in advance for respite care at 765-203-2674.
Information: Lori Keith at lkeith@ecommunity.com.
AMHS Class of ’63 to meet Sept. 10
ALEXANDRIA — The AMHS Class of ‘63 will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Rachel’s Hiway Cafe, Ind. 9S.
All classmates and guests are invited to come reminisce about graduation 56 years ago and catch up on news. The next lunch will be Nov. 12. The group meets every other month on the second Tuesday.
Information: 765 724-2235.
The Herald Bulletin
