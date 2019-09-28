CareSource hosts free baby fair
ANDERSON — CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, will host a free Bumps & Babies Family Resource Fair on Oct. 2 from noon to 2 p.m., offering important information to new mothers about staying healthy before, during and after pregnancy.
New Hoosier mothers will get the chance to learn strategies to create healthy habits and can connect to free community resources, including child care assistance and food assistance programs.
This event, at the Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave., is free and open to the public. Register online at CareSource.com/bumps-babies-family-fair or call 1-833-778-7001.
YMCA to begin fundraiser Tuesday
ANDERSON — The Madison County YMCA will launch its “For a better us” annual campaign on Tuesday, with a goal of $140,000.
All annual campaign donations go directly to “Open Door” scholarships and allows the YMCA to never turn any child, senior or family away due to their inability to pay.
To learn more about the YMCA of Madison County or to make a donation, please visit www.ymcamadco.org/donate
Food bank hosts Hot Rods for HungerMUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will host its annual Hot Rods for Hunger on Saturday, Oct. 5, 1-5 p.m. at the Muncie Mall, 3501 N. Granville Ave.
The event is free and open to the public. Donations to register cars or motorcycles are welcome. First 100 registrants will receive a dash plaque.
There will be activities for the whole family, raffles, cash prizes and more than 30 trophy classes. Donations will support Second Harvest and our hunger and poverty-relief efforts in east central Indiana.
Information: curehunger.org or email foodbank@curehunger.org.
The Herald Bulletin
