Community Briefs
‘Dancing Like the Stars’ taking apps
ANDERSON — Applications are still being accepted until Sept. 25, for celebrities and teams for the Paramount Dancing Like The Stars event on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Application is available at Andersonparamount.org or 765-642-1234.
Cooking demo for Friends of Mounds
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Kate Bell will have a demonstration of dutch oven cooking. Snacks will be provided.
Rummage, bake sale at Elm Grove
ANDERSON — Elm Grove Christian Church, 2940 N. 300W, will host its annual church rummage/bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The $5 bag sale will start at 2 p.m.
Cod dinner Friday at Shrine Club
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St,. will host a fish (cod) dinner open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $11 for adults; children 12 and under, eat for $5.
East Lynn to host Dan’s Fish Fry
ANDERSON — East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St., will host a Dan’s Fish Fry from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children.
Highland Class of ’66 to meet
ANDERSON — Classmates and friends of Highland High School Class of ‘66 will be meeting at noon Saturday for their annual pitch-in celebration.
Dick Hovermale will be hosting at 4550 Willow Road, Zionsville.
Call 765-610-8682 or 765-209-1757 to confirm attendance (meat furnished as well as tableware).
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser slated
ANDERSON — Rangeline Community Center will sponsor a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Cost of the dinner is $10 with tickets available at the door. The dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, a choice of assorted deserts and a drink.
The public is invited to attend.
AHS Class of ’56 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The monthly luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of ‘56 will be held at noon Tuesday at Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.
All members and guests are invited.
Carnival rides to start Sept. 17
ANDERSON — Jessop Amusements will host the Mounds Mall Fall Carnival beginning Sept. 17 and running through Sept. 22.
Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. except Saturday and Sunday where hours will be from 1 to 10 p.m. There will be carnival rides, games and food.
Soroptimists raising funds
ANDERSON — Soroptimist International of Anderson is having a yard sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The sale location is 2701 N. Stewart Road in Anderson. An ad in the THB classified section lists specific items.
Proceeds will help fund the Soroptimist Educational Awards for women and girls.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.