Community Briefs
Black Expo board elections planned
ANDERSON — Anderson Black Expo Executive Board will be having its annual elections on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at Peerless Lodge 32, 1608 Locust St.
All interested applicants are asked to submit their resumes to: Anderson Black Expo, P.O. Box 2452, Anderson, IN 46018.
Information: Danny McGhee, 765-729-3187.
TBI Support Group meeting Monday
ANDERSON — The Traumatic Brain Injury Survivors, Caregivers and Family Support Group will meet from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday in the Redbud Room of the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
This is no charge for this meeting. Come out to support your loved ones, and also hear from other TBI survivors. Refreshments will be served.
Class of 1949 to meet Tuesday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1949 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for lunch at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
All spouses and family members are welcome.
Hospital auxiliary hosts Bag Lady
ANDERSON — Bag Lady & Friend will be held at Community Hospital of Anderson on Sept. 18 and 19 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Mezzanine.
They will offer a wide variety of handmade totes, cosmetic bags, eyeglass cases, handbags and more.
The hospital is at 1515 N. Madison Ave. The fundraiser is sponsored by the auxiliary.
CWU to meet Sept. 20 at church
ANDERSON — There is a correction for the Church Women United and Area 8 Gathering on Friday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m.
East Side Church of God will be hosting, but there will be a charge of $7 for the lunch served.
Red Hat group to eat in Muncie
MUNCIE — The WOW Chapter of the Anderson Red Hat Society will meet 11 a.m. Saturday at Concannon’s Pastry Shop, 4801 N. Baker Lane.
All members and guests are invited for lunch and business meeting.
Information: Susan Freeman 765-644-7036.
