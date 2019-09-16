Frankton church plans rummage sale
FRANKTON — Madison Christian Church in Frankton will host its annual rummage/bake sale on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.
A lunch light will be available for purchase — hot dogs or barbecue sandwich, chips, a drink and a cookie.
Community Hospital to host food truck
ANDERSON — Payne’s Fish & Chips food truck will be at Community Hospital Anderson on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Courtyard (outside).
Cost is $12 for fish, chips, and water.
Community Hospital Anderson is located at 1515 N. Madison Ave. Anderson. This is a fundraiser sponsored by the Auxiliary.
Job fair expects 200 employers
MUNCIE — Ball State University will host the largest student job fair Wednesday, as more than 200 companies come to campus.
The Cardinal Job Fair is at Worthen Arena from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to all Ball State students and alumni.
The Ball State Career Center will host over 200 employers including large companies like Eli Lilly, Enterprise, Auto Owners and Geico as well as additional companies such as Sweet Water Sound, Praxis Consulting, Zimmer Biomet and Allegion.
This is the largest employer attendance since the fall of 2017 when 197 employers were hosted.
