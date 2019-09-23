Community Briefs
Church supper aids United Faith HousingANDERSON — Anderson Church of the Brethren, 741 N. Scatterfield Road, will serve a steak supper on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Cost is $10 for ages 13 and older; $5 for ages 4-12. The menu includes steak, baked potato, green beans, salad, dessert and drink. Carryout meals will be available.
Proceeds will benefit Anderson United Faith Housing, devoted to housing needs of seniors.
For additional information, phone 765-649-9231.
Lapel choirs to present fall show
LAPEL — On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the Lapel High School Choral Department will present its annual fall show.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will include both the Concert Choir and the Show Choir. Titled “A Fall Festival of Song,” the show will include pop, traditional and patriotic music with a special tribute to veterans.
Admission is $5 for adults; $3 for students/children. Show Choir sponsors and veterans will be admitted free of charge.
Oil painting class at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — Katy Burke will teach an oil painting class on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a break for lunch
The subject to be painted is a ceramic pot with a pansy bouquet and a tea.
Class fee is $55 with everything needed for the painting included. For anyone using their own brushes and paints, the cost is $45.
Register for the class at the gallery or phone 765-778-0986. Online registrations may be made at pendletonartistssociety.org/eve.
Zach Williams to be at First Nazarene
ANDERSON — Multi award-winning artist and songwriter Zach Williams will bring his fall headline tour, “The Rescue Story Tour,” in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 Jackson St.
Special guest will be Josh Baldwin.
Admission: $100 VIP (dinner with Zach); $50 VIP Meet & Greet; $40 Artist Circle; and $25 general admission.
Information: 765-643-3137 or www.eventbrite.com/e/zach-williams.
Girls invited to career event
ANDERSON — The Dream It, Be It career awareness conference for seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade girls is Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Purdue Polytechnic Anderson, 1920 Purdue Parkway.
Mentors will lead roundtable discussions on setting and achieving goals, balancing stress and overcoming obstacles to success as the girls look toward college or vocational/training programs and a career. A panel discussion on careers and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) activities will round out the day.
A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. This is a free event, sponsored by hosted by Soroptimist International of Anderson.
Seats are still available.
Register by contacting chairperson Julie Morse at 765-623-3566 or day of the conference at 8:30 a.m.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.