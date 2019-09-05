Community Briefs
Frog leg dinners Friday at Legion
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., will have frog leg dinners on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or sold out).
The Legion is nonsmoking and the public is welcome.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Senior bingo at Keystone Woods
ANDERSON — The monthly Senior Bingo Bash at Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave., will take place Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Seats available for Wabash excursion
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society’s sponsored bus trip to Wabash, on Saturday, Sept. 14, is drawing near and seats are still available.
Contact the Madison County Historical Museum, 15 W. 11th St., for more details by calling 765-683-0052 on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Cost is $65 per person.
AU offers phys ed to home-schoolers
ANDERSON — The Department of Kinesiology at Anderson University will offer a 10-week physical education class to area home-schooled children ages 4 through freshman.
Class begins Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 1:50 p.m. and continues through Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Cost of the program is $30 per family per year. Interested parties should call the department at 765-641-4481 or email cjhuestis@anderson.edu for more information. Parents may register on Sept. 25 beginning at noon in the Kardatzke Wellness Center.
Parking is available in the Kardatzke Wellness Center parking lot or in the campground across from Martin Hall on University Boulevard.
Lions Club to host annual fish fry
LAPEL — The Lapel Lions Club will host its 73rd annual “all-you-can-eat” fish fry on Sept. 12-14 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lions Building, 329 S. Main St.
The price for an adult “all-you-can-eat” fish meal will be $12, and will include the drink (coffee, lemonade, tea and water). There will also be children’s meals (not “all-you-can-eat”). Sandwiches are also offered (fish, tenderloin and hot dog). As always, there are choices of sides and desserts.
Entertainment on Thursday night will be the Lapel High School Band performing at 6 p.m. Saturday’s entertainment is the 4-Leaf Clovers at 5:30 p.m., J T Si Fuentes at 6:30, and the Lapel Show Choir at 7:30 p.m.
Drawings for the door prizes will begin at 8 p.m.
The Herald Bulletin
